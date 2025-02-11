65°
Deputies investigating vehicle burglaries in Ascension Parish subdivision
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred Wednesday morning.
The burglaries happened just before 4 a.m. in the Bullion Crossing subdivision. Surveillance video captured a white vehicle in the area. Authorities say two male suspects got out of the vehicle and began pulling on door handles.
Deputies did not immediately release what was stolen from the vehicles.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636
