Deputies: Fake animal rescue organization stole dog from Hammond home

HAMMOND - Deputies say a group of people saying they were part of an animal rescue group stole a dog out of his yard, and are asking the public's help in bringing him home.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said a German Shepherd named Smokey was stolen from his home Aug. 29. Surveillance footage from the home showed two women and one man swapping out his leash and stealing him.

When a bystander asked what the group was doing, they reportedly said they were part of the "Animal Rescue Group," which sheriff's deputies believe is fake.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information as to Smokey's whereabouts to call (985) 345-6150, or if you wish to remain anonymous, to please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at (1-800) 554-5245.