Deputies arrest teen after high-speed, midday Interstate chase Monday

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies arrested one man after he led them on a high-speed chase on I-110 Monday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Braylen George was driving 90 mph on I-10 when a trooper attempted to stop him around 12:40 p.m.. George then tried to escape, rapidly switching lanes and running other vehicles off the road as he drove over 120 mph and switched onto I-110.

George reportedly hit another vehicle during the chase in his attempts to escape.

He eventually exited I-110 at Evangeline Street and continued at 70 mph through a "well-populated residential area," according to the sheriff's office, before getting back onto I-110 and going the opposite direction of the initial chase.

Deputies were able to find the vehicle owner's home and found that the vehicle belonged to a man who said his godson, George, had taken the car to drive to Baton Rouge.

Deputies arrested George for reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, hit and run, aggravated obstruction of a highway, and other misdemeanor traffic-related charges.