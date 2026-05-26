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Department of Veterans Affairs hosts Capitol event to spotlight veterans organizations
BATON ROUGE — The Department of Veterans Affairs held their third annual Veterans Day at the Capitol to highlight veterans service organizations across the state.
Those organizations used the occasion to push for more support from lawmakers.
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Legislators are currently considering a constitutional amendment that would move $500,000 from the lottery proceeds fund to the veterans service grant fund each year.
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