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Department of Corrections: 57-year-old Angola inmate dies
ANGOLA — A Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate was found dead earlier this week, Department of Corrections officials said.
Ronald Williams, 57, died at Angola on Thursday.
His cause of death has not been determined, with an autopsy ordered, DOC added.
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