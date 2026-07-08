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Delta Utilities hosts customer service pop-up event in St. George

2 hours 14 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2026 Jul 8, 2026 July 08, 2026 7:16 PM July 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — Delta Utilities hosted a customer service pop-up event in St. George today.

Residents received one-on-one help with billing, services and assistance options.

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An earlier session ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Saint George Fire Station on Airline Highway. A second session ran from 4 to 7 p.m.

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