Delta Utilities hosts customer service pop-up event in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Delta Utilities hosted a customer service pop-up event in St. George today.

Residents received one-on-one help with billing, services and assistance options.

An earlier session ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Saint George Fire Station on Airline Highway. A second session ran from 4 to 7 p.m.