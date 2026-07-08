78°
Latest Weather Blog
Delta Utilities hosts customer service pop-up event in St. George
ST. GEORGE — Delta Utilities hosted a customer service pop-up event in St. George today.
Residents received one-on-one help with billing, services and assistance options.
Trending News
An earlier session ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Saint George Fire Station on Airline Highway. A second session ran from 4 to 7 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Parkview Baptist Eagles
-
State Sen. Larry Selders dies, he authored Louisiana's Juneteenth holiday and expanded...
-
Delta Utilities hosts customer service pop-up event in St. George
-
Southern football lands two on the All-SWAC preseason team
-
WEDNESDAY HEALTH REPORT: Here's what experts say you can do to lower...
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Parkview Baptist Eagles
-
Southern football lands two on the All-SWAC preseason team
-
Former LSU Tiger Angel Reese named to WNBA All-Star team for third...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Madison Prep Chargers
-
North American-hosted World Cup has increased Capital area interest in soccer