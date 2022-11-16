48°
Delta adds flights for LSU fans traveling to Atlanta for SEC Championship

Wednesday, November 16 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Delta Airlines is adding flights connecting Baton Rouge and Atlanta on the weekend of the SEC Championship game. 

The new flights will make it easier for LSU fans to make the trip for the game on Dec. 3, where the Tigers will take on the Georgia Bulldogs. 

The new flights include an 8:59 a.m. departure out of Baton Rouge on Dec. 2 and a flight out of Atlanta at 3 p.m. on Dec. 4.  

You can get more details on the flights here

