61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deadly crash shut down I-10 in Ascension Monday morning

7 hours 3 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, February 28 2022 Feb 28, 2022 February 28, 2022 6:11 AM February 28, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo provided by Louisiana State Police

SORRENTO - A deadly crash in Ascension Parish shut down all westbound lanes of I-10 early Monday morning. 

The wreck involved an overturned pick-up truck and was reported sometime before 4:30 a.m. near LA 22 in Sorrento. Louisiana State Police said one person was killed.

I-10 west remained closed for hours at the scene of the crash, though the roadway has since reopened.  Heavy delays remain in the area. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days