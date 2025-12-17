Daughter of Louisiana State Trooper George Baker honors father at Gary Sinise Foundation event in Disney

ORLANDO - The daughter of Louisiana State Trooper George Baker, who tragically lost his life in duty, was seen holding a picture of her father at a Gary Sinise Foundation event at Walt Disney World on Sunday.

Baker, a military veteran, died after being struck by a Hammond Police unit during a chase back in 2020. Baker was reportedly removing a spike strip from the roadway when a pursuing officer's vehicle struck him and another trooper.

"... a reminder that behind the uniform is a family, a life of service, and a lasting legacy. We remain grateful for Trooper Baker's sacrifice and continue to keep his family in our thoughts," the Louisiana State Police wrote in a post.

The Gary Sinise Foundation's mission is to honor first responders and veterans through unique programs designed to educate and inspire.

Families at the resort were joined by local firefighters and law enforcement officers to remember and honor those who lost their lives while in uniform.