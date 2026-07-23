Darrow man found guilty of 2023 attempted murder, law enforcement pursuit in Geismar

DARROW — An Ascension Parish judge found a Darrow man guilty of a 2023 attempted murder in Geismar.

According to a 23rd JDC spokesperson, 30-year-old Brandon Ellis was one of two men accused of shooting at a car in Geismar on Jan. 19, 2023. Deputies responded to the scene and saw a man running across the parking lot and later chased a car that began fleeing the area.

The car eventually crashed, and two men, Ellis and 24-year-old A'Marius Williams, started running away on foot. During this time, the two men each dropped guns. The pair was eventually apprehended and arrested.

Deputies later learned that the person in the car the pair shot at was not struck by gunfire.

On Tuesday, Ellis was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer and unlawful handling of machine guns in a bench trial after waiving rights to a jury trial.

Ellis is due back in court for sentencing on Oct. 20. District Attorney Ricky Babin's office added that they intend to file a habitual offender bill in Ellis' case because of his "extensive criminal history."

Williams posted bond following his arrest and failed to appear in court, resulting in a bench warrant being issued.