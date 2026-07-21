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Darrow man arrested, allegedly stole riding lawnmower and trailer in Sorrento

56 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, July 21 2026 Jul 21, 2026 July 21, 2026 1:02 PM July 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

SORRENTO — Deputies arrested a Darrow man who allegedly stole a lawnmower and trailer in Sorrento, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Leon Williams, 67, is charged with felony theft between $5,000 and $25,000. 

The sheriff's office said it began investigating the theft on July 7, when a resident along Guedry Street reported that his Scag Tiger Cat II lawnmower and trailer had been stolen. 

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Deputies found them in two separate locations in St. James Parish and arrested Williams, who was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. 

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