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Crews working rekindled house fire along False River, Pointe Coupee sheriff says

2 hours 32 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2026 Mar 24, 2026 March 24, 2026 3:17 PM March 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

VENTRESS — Crews are working to contain a rekindled house fire along False River, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.

A house along Island Road in Ventress caught fire early Tuesday morning and rekindled in the afternoon, Thibodeaux said. 

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Further details were not immediately available. A WBRZ photographer is en route to the scene. 

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