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Crews working rekindled house fire along False River, Pointe Coupee sheriff says
VENTRESS — Crews are working to contain a rekindled house fire along False River, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.
A house along Island Road in Ventress caught fire early Tuesday morning and rekindled in the afternoon, Thibodeaux said.
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Further details were not immediately available. A WBRZ photographer is en route to the scene.
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