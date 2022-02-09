67°
Crews battle Wednesday morning house fire caused by electrical cord

Wednesday, February 09 2022 9:12 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brian Waldrep

BATON ROUGE - An overheated electrical cord was the cause of a Wednesday morning fire at a home in the 4800 block of Pine Hill Drive.

Crews with the St. George Fire Department responded to calls just after 8 a.m. to find a carport in flames behind the house. Backup was called because of fears the fire would spread to the home, but after gaining access to the attic, crews were able to get the blaze under control in about 45 minutes.

No one was injured and firefighters rescued a small dog from the backyard and return the pet to the homeowner.

