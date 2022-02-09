Crews battle morning house fire in Baton Rouge

61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, February 09 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Brian Waldrep

BATON ROUGE- St George Fire crews are busy Wednesday morning battling a house fire in Baton Rouge.  It happened at a home on Pine Hill Drive.

Right now, no injuries are being reported.

An investigation into the cause is underway.

