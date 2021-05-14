80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crawfish Tracker: These prices are going nowhere

3 hours 31 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, May 14 2021 May 14, 2021 May 14, 2021 12:52 PM May 14, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - After weeks of crawfish prices slipping lower and lower, it seems as if things have stabilized in the capital area for the time being. 

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish saw a slight increase, up to $3.77 per pound. The price for live crawdads was down to around $2.45 by the pound at restaurants featured in the price index. 

Despite the marginal change to the averages, prices were unchanged for most sellers. The low for boiled is still $2.39 per pound, according to the tracker. Live crawfish are going for as low as $1.75, the same as last week.

Trending News

You can check out the full results of the Crawfish Price Index by clicking here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days