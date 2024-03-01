54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crawfish Tracker: Holding steady - No drops to be seen this week

1 hour 18 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, March 01 2024 Mar 1, 2024 March 01, 2024 11:45 AM March 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Prices have stilled: for this week, at least. 

Anyone hoping to boil crawfish for this first March weekend can expect much the same prices as last week, with the average price for boiled crawfish sitting at $9.38 per pound, a mere 11 cents less than the average we were looking at last Friday. 

All we can do is hold out hope that the trend we saw at the beginning of the season that brought dollar drops will continue as we look ahead.  

Click here to view the full Index. 

If you have any questions or comments about the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, email Sarah Lawrence at slawrence@wbrz.com 

