Crawfish Tracker: A bit of relief ahead of the first weekend of Lent

BATON ROUGE - We sent up our prayers and maybe some of them were answered: we're seeing a bit of relief in the crawfish prices ahead of the first weekend of Lent.

This week, the Crawfish Price Index shows the average price per pound is going to be $10.72, a $2 drop from last week's brutal $12.79. As the season carries on, we hope to see those prices continue to drop, because let's be real: it's still way too high to be comfortable.

Click here to view the full Index.

If you have any questions or comments about the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, email Sarah Lawrence at slawrence@wbrz.com