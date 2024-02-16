63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crawfish Tracker: A bit of relief ahead of the first weekend of Lent

1 hour 31 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, February 16 2024 Feb 16, 2024 February 16, 2024 12:35 PM February 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - We sent up our prayers and maybe some of them were answered: we're seeing a bit of relief in the crawfish prices ahead of the first weekend of Lent. 

This week, the Crawfish Price Index shows the average price per pound is going to be $10.72, a $2 drop from last week's brutal $12.79. As the season carries on, we hope to see those prices continue to drop, because let's be real: it's still way too high to be comfortable. 

Click here to view the full Index. 

Trending News

If you have any questions or comments about the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, email Sarah Lawrence at slawrence@wbrz.com 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days