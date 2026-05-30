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Crash on US 190 East leaves roadway closed at the Huey P. Long - OK Allen Bridge
BATON ROUGE — A crash on US 190 East on Saturday afternoon has left the roadway blocked near the East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parish line.
The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on the Huey P. Long - OK Allen Bridge, also known as the old Mississippi River Bridge, leaving all lanes on U.S. 190 blocked.
Emergency officials said one person reported minor injuries.
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