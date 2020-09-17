73°
Crash involving two 18-wheelers slows traffic on I-10 E near Lobdell
IBERVILLE - Early Thursday morning, around 6:30 a.m., a crash involving two 18-wheelers occurred on I-10 East between Grosse Tete and Lobdell.
IBERVILLE: Accident involving two 18-wheelers on I-10 E, between Grosse Tete and Lobdell. One overturned. pic.twitter.com/nGz9WBFJAI— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 17, 2020
The crash, blocking the shoulder lane and resulting in traffic congestion, was moved out of the roadway as of 7:10 a.m.
Officials say it will require clean-up. At this time, it is unknown if the wreck resulted in any injuries.
This is a developing situation, check back for updates.
