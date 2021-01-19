69°
Crash at Highland and Old Perkins cleared
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic systems, a crash occurred early Tuesday (Jan. 19) morning on Highland Road and Old Perkins Road and was cleared shortly after 8 a.m.
The crash, which was initially reported shortly before 7:30 a.m., involved a vehicle that lost a tire and resulted in temporary blockage of the right westbound lane of travel.
CRASH: WB Highland and Old Perkins. There is road blockage.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 19, 2021
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
