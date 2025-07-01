84°
Covington man accused of trying to meet up with whom he believed was teen arrested in Hammond
HAMMOND — A Covington man was arrested Monday in Hammond after allegedly having sexually explicit conversations with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old.
Steven Paul Gauthreaux, 38, was arrested after he arranged a time to meet the minor in Hammond.
When he arrived in Tangipahoa Parish, Gauthreaux was taken into custody by the Hammond Police Department awaiting his arrival.
Gauthreaux was booked on one count each of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
