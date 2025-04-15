80°
Couple accused of series of Ascension Parish thefts; woman arrested, man still at large

Tuesday, April 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

GONZALES — A Denham Springs woman accused of stealing from multiple Ascension Parish stores was arrested after she allegedly stole a generator with her boyfriend.

Catherine Binder, 37, was arrested for felony theft after deputies responded to an active theft at Lowe's in Gonzales on April 4. Deputies said that Binder was driving a car waiting for her boyfriend, 35-year-old Thedrick Turner, who had allegedly stolen a generator from the store.

Turner fled after he saw deputies, a release says. He remains at large.

Deputies said the couple had been involved in multiple thefts across Ascension, including jewelry thefts and the theft of an electric scooter from Walmart in Prairieville. The pair were also connected to thefts in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes, deputies noted.

Anyone with information that can help detectives locate Turner is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411.

