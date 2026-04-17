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Country star LeAnn Rimes performs at Manship Theater's annual fundraiser in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — LeAnn Rimes performed at the Manship Theater as part of the theater's annual fundraiser.
Guests enjoyed catering from Mansurs on the Boulevard and drinks.
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The funds help provide more opportunities for arts education and entertainment in Baton Rouge.
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