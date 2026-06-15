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Coroner: Teen dies after being shot along Boulevard De Province over the weekend
BATON ROUGE — A teenager has died in the hospital after a shooting along Boulevard De Province over the weekend, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said.
The coroner's office identified the teen as 18-year-old Jeffari Kaglear.
The shooting, which happened on Sunday around 2 p.m., initially hospitalized Kaglear in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
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