Coroner: Juvenile dies after being shot along Boulevard De Province over the weekend

BATON ROUGE — A juvenile has died in the hospital after a shooting along Boulevard De Province over the weekend, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said.

The coroner's office has not released his name or age because they are still notifying the family.

The shooting, which happened on Sunday around 2 p.m., initially hospitalized him in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.