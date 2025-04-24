77°
Coroner identifies man killed in fiery interstate crash near Satsuma

2 hours 6 seconds ago Thursday, April 24 2025 Apr 24, 2025 April 24, 2025 11:49 AM April 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

SATSUMA — The Livingston Parish Coroner's Office on Thursday identified a man killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 12 near Satsuma over the weekend.

The coroner said 23-year-old Roy Craft was killed after the crash on I-12 eastbound. The crash caused a fire to erupt.

WBRZ has reached out to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for more information about what caused the crash.

