Police identify victim in fatal shooting off Evangeline Street
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot dead in a roadway late Thursday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the man, later identified as 46-year-old Reginald Millican, was found shot multiple times on Byron Avenue off Evangeline Street shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.
There was no immediate word on a possible suspect or motive.
