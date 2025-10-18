75°
Coroner called to fatal shooting near Prescott Road and Airline Highway

3 hours 4 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, October 18 2025 Oct 18, 2025 October 18, 2025 12:03 PM October 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The coroner was called to a local McDonald's after a fatal shooting took place on Saturday morning in Baton Rouge, leaving at least one dead, according to officials. 

The shooting took place near the intersection of Airline Highway and Prescott Road. 

It is not currently known if anyone else was injured in the shooting. Further details have not yet been released.

