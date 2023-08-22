101°
Concrete truck runs off road, shuts down one lane of Highway 74

1 hour 39 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, August 22 2023 Aug 22, 2023 August 22, 2023 3:20 PM August 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GEISMAR - One lane of Highway 74 near Bluff Road was shut down for hours Tuesday after a concrete truck ran off the road. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, crews were working to get the concrete truck off the road around 9:45 a.m.

As of 3:30 p.m., the road has been cleared. 

No information on injuries or what caused the crash has been released. 

