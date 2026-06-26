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Companion Animal Alliance launches Food Truck Fridays as part of its Dog Days of Summer campaign

1 hour 43 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, June 26 2026 Jun 26, 2026 June 26, 2026 5:11 PM June 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Companion Animal Alliance launched its Food Truck Fridays as part of its Dog Days of Summer campaign on Friday in Baton Rouge. 

The new summer event, held at the shelter in conjunction with CAA's $5 Fridays adoption special, invited the community to enjoy local food while visiting with adoptable dogs. 

The Dog Days of Summer campaign is designed to increase dog adoptions and encourage community engagement with each adopted animal being spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped upon adoption.

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The organization plans to change the food truck lineup at each event, with future events scheduled to continue on the last Friday of each month. 

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