Community fundraiser supports families of BRPD officers shot in the line of duty

BATON ROUGE- There was a huge turnout at a fundraiser Friday afternoon for two Baton Rouge Police Officers who were shot while tracking down a murder suspect over the weekend.

Vehicles lined up bumper to bumper down Airline Hwy to show their respect and support.

BRPD sold thousands of boxed dinners at the event to raise money for the families of the two officers.

Veteran Glenn Hutto was killed Sunday in that confrontation with a murder suspect. Cpl. Derrick Maglone was critically injured and has a long road of recovery ahead.

"We never would have thought that this many people would have came out. It looks like half of the city is here, and that type of support is what we need to keep us going through these trying times," Cpl. Brandon Blust said.

As with any unexpected loss, there's often unplanned financial hardship.

Cpl Brandon Blust says the department will do everything they can to make sure that both families, feel supported.

"As officers, we are a family. We may all look different, we may all sound different. We're all family, we're all one. We all bleed blue and take care of each other that's what we do best," Blust said.