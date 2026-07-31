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Comite Diversion Canal on track for 2028 completion as all 23 contracts awarded
BATON ROUGE — The Army Corps of Engineers says all 23 contracts tied to the Comite Diversion Project have been awarded.
Six of those contracts are currently under construction, including work on Highway 19. The Corps has also cleared more than 500,000 cubic yards of material from the channel.
"This project represents a major investment in the safety and resiliency of communities across Southeast Louisiana," said Glenn Ledet, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development secretary. "We appreciate the strong partnership with the Corps and the continued support of our local stakeholders as we work together to deliver lasting flood risk reduction benefits for the region."
Once complete, the 12-mile-long canal is expected to provide flood relief by diverting floodwater from the Comite into the Mississippi River.
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The project is expected to be complete by spring of 2028.
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