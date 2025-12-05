Latest Weather Blog
$$$ College Football: Conference Championship Weekend!
Hunter McCann has the Thanksgiving weekend Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL!
Friday
College Football:
Troy @ James Madison: James Madison -23.5
Kennesaw State @ Jacksonville State: Kennesaw State -2.5
North Texas @ Tulane: Tulane +2.5
UNLV @ Boise State: UNLV +5.5
NBA:
Heat @ Magic: Heat +5.5
Lakers @ Celtics: Lakers +8.5
Nuggets @ Hawks: u239.5 Total Points
Spurs @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -3.5
Pacers @ Bulls: Bulls -4.5
76ers @ Bucks: Bucks ML
NHL:
Golden Knights @ Devils: o5.5 Total Goals
Sabres @ Jets: Jets ML
Sharks @ Stars: Stars ML
Mammoth @ Canucks: u6.5 Total Goals
Capitals @ Ducks: Ducks ML
Saturday
College Football:
BYU vs. Texas Tech: Texas Tech -12.5
Georgia vs. Alabama: Georgia -2.5
Indiana vs. Ohio State: Indiana +5.5
Duke vs. Virginia: Duke +4.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Bengals @ Bills: Bengals +5.5
Dolphins @ Jets: Jets +3.5
Steelers @ Ravens: Ravens -5.5
Seahawks @ Falcons: Seahawks -6.5
Broncos @ Raiders: Raiders +7.5
Bears @ Packers: Bears +7.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
