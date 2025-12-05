$$$ College Football: Conference Championship Weekend!

Hunter McCann has the Thanksgiving weekend Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL!

Friday



College Football:

Troy @ James Madison: James Madison -23.5

Kennesaw State @ Jacksonville State: Kennesaw State -2.5

North Texas @ Tulane: Tulane +2.5

UNLV @ Boise State: UNLV +5.5

NBA:

Heat @ Magic: Heat +5.5

Lakers @ Celtics: Lakers +8.5

Nuggets @ Hawks: u239.5 Total Points

Spurs @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -3.5

Pacers @ Bulls: Bulls -4.5

76ers @ Bucks: Bucks ML

NHL:

Golden Knights @ Devils: o5.5 Total Goals

Sabres @ Jets: Jets ML

Sharks @ Stars: Stars ML

Mammoth @ Canucks: u6.5 Total Goals

Capitals @ Ducks: Ducks ML







Saturday

College Football:

BYU vs. Texas Tech: Texas Tech -12.5

Georgia vs. Alabama: Georgia -2.5

Indiana vs. Ohio State: Indiana +5.5

Duke vs. Virginia: Duke +4.5



NBA:

NHL:

Sunday

NFL:

Bengals @ Bills: Bengals +5.5

Dolphins @ Jets: Jets +3.5

Steelers @ Ravens: Ravens -5.5

Seahawks @ Falcons: Seahawks -6.5

Broncos @ Raiders: Raiders +7.5

Bears @ Packers: Bears +7.5



NBA:

NHL:

