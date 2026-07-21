Cleo Fields running for State Senate seat, will not seek re-election to Congress

BATON ROUGE — Cleo Fields will not seek re-election to Congress, he announced Tuesday, and will instead run for a seat in the Louisiana Senate.

Fields currently represents Louisiana's 6th Congressional District, which was dissolved by the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it an unconstitutional racial gerrymander.

Fields will run for the State Senate's 14th District seat, last held by Larry Selders, who died at age 44 in early July.

"I feel my calling to serve the people is better put to use back home than here in D.C., and I intend to answer that call," Fields said in a statement.

Fields said he plans to share more about his decision at a press conference on Friday morning.