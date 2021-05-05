Clear and dry conditions are moving in today

Areas south of Baton Rouge will see a few more showers and storms before the cold front officially moves south.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The viewing area is split in half today. North of Baton Rouge is already drying out and will continue to stay dry. The Flash Flood Watch continues for areas that are still seeing rain including Ascension, Iberville, Livingston, Southern Tangipahoa, Assumption, and St. James Parishes. Continue to look for localized street flooding until the rain stops later this afternoon.

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** for the shaded area. We'll have updated forecasts and post warnings, if issued. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/QEdkNT2diT — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) May 5, 2021

The cold front will slowly push south through the morning. By the late afternoon, the rain will be isolated to coastal areas and dry air will start to move in. Temperatures today will max out in the 80s and dry air will allow us to cool into the 50s overnight.

Up Next: The rest of the week will bring mild conditions. Temperatures will be in the low 80s for the rest of the week. Overnight conditions will be on the chilly side, in the 50s. The weekend will be perfect for Baseball, the pool, or anything else! Saturday highs will be in the low 80s and we will wake up Sunday morning to temperatures in the mid-60s. Sunday will be a bit more humid and because of a moisture increase, a few showers may bubble up in the afternoon. If you do see any rain, it will be short-lived. Next week will be more humid with a chance of afternoon popups every day. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

