75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

City wants public opinion on what to do with Government Street flowerbed medians

2 hours 39 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, February 21 2024 Feb 21, 2024 February 21, 2024 10:25 AM February 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - After almost a year of the medians on Government Street being left untended and neighbors taking matters into their own hands, the city says it wants public opinion on what to do with them now. 

"Since they're the ones who will be paying for the fix" through tax dollars, city official Fred Raiford said Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge residents are being asked what to do. 

Residents have been encouraged to email the mayor's office with input on what to do with the medians. Mayoral staff emails can be found here

The city is also planning to hold public meetings regarding the medians' fate but did not specify when these meetings would be held. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days