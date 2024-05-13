City-Parish, School Board offering no-cost summer meals at end of May, through August

A map provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System showing various feeding sites for no-cost meals over the summer.

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will be offering no-cost meals to students over the summer starting at the end of the month.

The 2024 EBRPSS Summer Meals Program will provide free breakfast and lunch to children 18-years-old and younger from May 28 to August 2. The City-Parish and OneRouge CAFÉ are working with parish schools to facilitate the program. An interactive map showing numerous feeding sites across the community is available here.

Meals will be provided on-site Monday through Thursday, excluding June 17 and July 4.

"Summer should be a time of enjoyment, not spent worrying about where the next meal will come from," Broome said. "The EBRPSS Summer Feeding Program reflects a collective commitment to the well-being of Baton Rouge students, providing them with access to nourishing meals essential for their growth and development. This program helps ensure that no child in our community faces hunger during the summer months."

In addition to the parish's summer meals program, there are multiple other ways children can receive no-cost meals.

Three- and seven-day brunch kits will be available at Northeast Elementary School in Pride from Monday to Thursday. Families must pre-register for the service.

Grab-and-go meals will be offered at select housing authorities and libraries throughout the city of Baton Rouge through Meals on the Geaux. No application is required.

The state also recently detailed their plans for SUN Bucks, a SNAP program that gives parents $120 per eligible child to purchase healthy food.