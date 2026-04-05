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City of Baker hosts Spring Pop-Up ahead of the Easter holiday

1 day 2 hours 32 minutes ago Saturday, April 04 2026 Apr 4, 2026 April 04, 2026 7:08 PM April 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — Baker held a three-day market in the park ahead of the Easter holiday.

Beginning on Thursday, Baker's Spring Pop-Up gave residents in the area an opportunity to enjoy the weather while visiting local vendors. 

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Organizers said this is the first month of a six-month initiative to promote local businesses within the city of Baker.

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