City invests in military floodwater transport vehicle ahead of hurricane season

BAKER - Some cities are taking extra precautions for the safety of their residents ahead of hurricane season. For one city, this means investing in a powerful new tool for their arsenal.

The city of Baker has obtained a brand new high water utility vehicle capable of driving through floodwaters and potentially saving lives.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn says Groom Road is prone to flooding, so a vehicle like this will be vital in their rescue efforts.

"It's one of our most vulnerable streets when it comes to flooding," said Dunn. "We have White's Bayou, and for some reason, it backs up, and that overflow causes an inability for Groom Road to actually drain properly. So most of the time, like we saw Wednesday, we had to put up crime tape to keep our citizens from over-flooding in their vehicles, trying to maneuver through water that's over 24 inches deep."

The new 2200-pound military transport vehicle can drive through floodwater as high as three feet, and the city hopes it will be an important tool for rescues on both land and water.