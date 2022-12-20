Christmas toy giveaway held by Devin Page Jr.'s family to remember 3-year-old who was shot, killed earlier this year

BATON ROUGE- For many, Christmas is a special time to be with friends and family. For Tye Toliver, it's just another reminder that her three-year-old son is no longer with her.

Devin Page Jr. was shot and killed in April when a stray bullet came through his wall and hit him while he was sleeping. Tye Toliver, Devin's mother, is dreading Christmas, but she is trying to make something good happen out of a horrible situation.

"I'm trying to make my grief positive," Tye Toliver said.

Monday, the family along with 100 Black Men held a toy drive in honor of Devin Page.

"We got to make sure we keep his name alive," Dadrius Lanus with 100 Black Men told WBRZ.

Cathy Toliver, Devin's grandmother, says Tye wanted to not only remember her baby boy, but also help out those in Baton Rouge who may have a hard time getting their kids a gift this year.

"She could not physically give any gifts to her deceased son, so we wanted to give gifts to other people's children," Cathy Toliver said.

The event was held just down the street from where Devin was killed.

Several families were able to drive around the building and get toys for their kids. Tye is still grieving, but told WBRZ that helping others has helped her.

"Though I am going through my grief because of my son, just helping someone out, it warms my heart. Anything that I can do to help or support anybody in the community, that's what I want to do."

Police are still looking for Devin's killer.