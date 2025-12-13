65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Christmas in the Village continues with the Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Christmas in the Village continued this week with the Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade.

The parade rolled out on North Range Road Saturday afternoon in Denham Springs, with hundreds of people lining the streets to catch beads, candy and other treats.

The parade featured cars, floats and dance troops all dressed in the theme of Glitter, Glow and Mistletoe. 

