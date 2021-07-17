74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Child one of four people injured in Friday night crash on Juban Rd.

2 hours 41 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, July 16 2021 Jul 16, 2021 July 16, 2021 9:36 PM July 16, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Four people, one of which was a child, were injured Friday night in a multivehicle crash.

Livingston Parish authorities responded to the incident at the intersection of Juban Road and Brooks Drive just after 8:45 p.m. Three adult patients were brought to the hospital, one of them seriously hurt. One child was transported to OLOL Children's Hospital with minor injuries.

Trending News

No further details are available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days