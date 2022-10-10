58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Child killed in New Iberia pedestrian crash

1 hour 20 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, October 10 2022 Oct 10, 2022 October 10, 2022 6:44 AM October 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW IBERIA - A five-year-old girl was killed after attempting to cross the road and being hit by an oncoming vehicle. 

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened Saturday afternoon when the girl tried to cross a two-lane road in a subdivision. She was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe and had to be airlifted to a local hospital, where she ultimately died from her injuries. 

Trending News

State Police say the crash is under investigation and that impairment was "not suspected." 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days