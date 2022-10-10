Child killed in New Iberia pedestrian crash

NEW IBERIA - A five-year-old girl was killed after attempting to cross the road and being hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened Saturday afternoon when the girl tried to cross a two-lane road in a subdivision. She was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe and had to be airlifted to a local hospital, where she ultimately died from her injuries.

State Police say the crash is under investigation and that impairment was "not suspected."