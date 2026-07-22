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Chick-Fil-A One users at risk of account information being leaked following data breach
ATLANTA - In a letter to customers, Chick-Fil-A announced that suspicious activity on their app could lead to a leak of user information.
According to the letter sent Monday, the company determined that unauthorized parties launched an attack against their website and mobile app.
After an investigation, it was determined that on July 13, hackers may have accessed personal information on users' Chick-Fil-A One accounts.
Chick-Fil-A states that users' names, email addresses, phone numbers, birthdays, last four digits of credit or debit card numbers and other identifiable information users entered into their account could be at risk.
Upon becoming aware of the attacks, the company states it took action by removing stored payments and forcing account logouts.
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Chick-Fil-A urges users to reset their passwords and review their account for any suspicious activity.
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