Charges dismissed: Man arrested in connection with Hammond bar shooting set free

Wednesday, September 27 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Police have dropped the charges filed on in connection with a deadly shooting in Hammond in June.

Records show Malik Andrews was released from jail more than three months after he was booked for the June 11 shooting at the Livin Room bar on Nashville Avenue, near North Morrison Blvd.

Tykerstein Lusk, of Springfield, died that morning.

Hammond police officers found Lusk, 23, lying in the ditch with a gunshot wound to the chest.

A witness identified Andrews, 19, as a suspect in the case and a warrant was issued on one count of First Degree Homicide and one count of Illegal Discharge of a Firearm.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement agencies for additional details on the decision to dismiss the case and for an update on the investigation.

