Channel 2's Best Bet$ Week: 10 NFL | 11 CFB

BATON ROUGE - We went 4 and 1 last week with our Best Bet$, hitting all three of our picks that we said on air. And that brings us to 28 and 21 for the season as we start to get hot at the right time. This week's picks look to do the same:

1. LSU -3

LSU is coming off an incredible game, beating Alabama on a two-point play in overtime. Normally, I'll take the underdog here, especially with how emotional that game was, but Arkansas looked really bad against Liberty. Their offensive line got bullied, and the quarterback KJ Jefferson is dealing with an injury. Brian Kelly will have his guys ready; I don't expect the Tigers to sleepwalk in Fayetteville. I'm taking LSU -3.

2. Iowa vs Wisconsin Under: 35

Iowa has one of the worst offenses in all of college football, if not the worst. Luckily for them, their defense keeps them in games. Wisconsin isn't much better offensively. Expect a really low-scoring, gruel-it-out game.

3. Jaguars +9.5

Over in the NFL, the Chiefs haven't been putting away teams this year, and a team like the Jaguars likes to hang around. So far this year, in all six of Jacksonville's losses, they've lost by a score or less. This is a team that plays hard. The line is at +9.5 points, and I think the Jags will cover.

4. Saints -1.5

I can't stand betting the Saints, but they are playing in a must-win game against a team with a lot more problems than them. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has turned the ball over nine times so far this season in six games. He only has two touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions. The Saints should have the same game plan they had against the Raiders. If they do that, it'll be a win on Sunday for New Orleans.

5. Chargers +7

And lastly, another road dawg I'm taking is the Chargers, who are seven-point underdogs against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Los Angeles is 5-3 this season. They have a solid defense with Khalil Mack, and one of the best young quarterbacks in the game in Justin Herbert. The 49ers are just way too inconsistent to take them as seven-point favorites. I'm rolling with the Chargers.