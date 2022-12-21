Channel 2's Best Bet$: Bowl Season | Week 16 NFL

BATON ROUGE - We had a pretty solid start to bowl season going three and two, and as we get into the holiday weekend, we have a lot of good action both in college and the NFL.

Here are my weekends Bet$:

- Air Force +4 We start with the Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday between Air Force and Baylor. A lot of people believe that the Falcons can pull off the upset with star back Brad Roberts leading the way, and I agree with them. Air Force leads the nation in rushing and will control the tempo and clock of this game. The Falcons' defense is also first in defensive scoring. I would even take the Air Force ML in this one.

- Wake Forest -1 The next bowl game I like is over in Tampa between Wake Forest and Mizzou. and I like the Demon Deacons. They're in their seventh straight bowl game. They have a really good quarterback in Sam Hartman who had 35 touchdowns and only 11 picks on the year. Mizzou has been solid defensively, but horrible on offense. I don't see the Tigers scoring enough to win on Friday.

- Jaguars ML Over to the NFL, the Jaguars are playing some really good football right now. Last week they beat the Cowboys in overtime, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence is finally showing he is a franchise QB. Lawrence has thrown for 14 touchdowns and only 1 interception since November. The Jets on the other hand are starting to come back to reality after that great start. New York is favored by one at home, but I like Jacksonville to flat-out win this one.



- Over: 32.5 Saints vs Browns Yes, it might be snowing, and the Browns and Saints struggle to score. But this is the NFL, and you almost never see the points line this low. I am taking it.



- Commanders -5 The 49ers are one of the hottest teams in the league, and I am betting against them. The Commanders are still hanging on to that final NFC playoff spot and got robbed on Sunday against the Giants with some terrible calls. Right now the line is at seven points, and I think that is way too high. The 49ers might win, but Washington will keep it close.