93°
Latest Weather Blog
Central Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road, road reopened
CENTRAL - Greenwell Springs Road between Wax Road and Hooper Road closed after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday; it since reopened.
The crash happened around the 21500 block and officials do not have a condition for the person who was hit.
Trending News
No other information is immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vincent Cannatella, the longtime owner of Baton Rouge's Coffee Call, dies at...
-
Man pleads guilty to stabbing girlfriend; killing came 7 months after he...
-
Napoleonville man arrested after allegedly punching, pushing juveniles
-
One person killed in Lafourche Parish helicopter crash
-
Two people killed in early morning crash along Highland Road near Gardere...