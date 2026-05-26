Central Police: Mayor Wade Evans' toxicology report shows no impairment after May crash

CENTRAL — The Central Police Department has released the results of a completed investigation into a two-vehicle accident that Central Mayor Wade Evans was involved in on May 19.

According to investigators, Evans was driving a city-owned Ford F-150 southbound on Blackwater Road after leaving a public event. He was stopped at a red light before the signal turned green, at which point he proceeded into the intersection to turn east on Hooper Road.

Police say the driver of a Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on Hooper Road at the same time and either failed to notice or disregarded the red signal controlling westbound traffic. The Altima entered the intersection without braking and hit Evans' vehicle, causing significant damage to both.

Evans, his passenger and the driver of the Nissan Altima were all taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

While receiving treatment, Evans voluntarily requested toxicology testing. Results showed no signs of intoxication or impairment, police said.

A nearby homeowner also captured the crash on video. Police say the footage is consistent with the findings of the investigation.

The Central Police Department determined the Nissan Altima driver was at fault. The investigation is now closed, according to Chief Roger Corcoran.

Evans released a statement Tuesday following the release of the findings.

"I want to address the false and salacious allegations that have circulated following this tragic accident," Evans said. "The facts are clear. Toxicology reports confirmed that my system was free from any substances and video evidence shows the other driver never applied their brakes prior to the collision."

Evans has since returned to work, saying a few days after the crash that he was "fine."