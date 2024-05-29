76°
Central Police looking for owner of lost bike
CENTRAL - According to a social media post on Wednesday, the Central Police Department is looking for the owner of a bike they found on the Central Thruway under the overpass.
The department said the owner must be able to provide authorities with proof of ownership of the property.
Anyone with any information on the owner can contact the department at (225) 367-1254 for assistance.
